The Norfolk Fire Division is teaming with fire departments and other safety advocates across North America for Home Fire Sprinkler Week, which takes place from Sunday, May 15, through Saturday, May 21.
In its fifth year, the unified effort serves as an education piece about home fire dangers to civilians and responders, as well as raises awareness about the value of installing fire sprinklers in new homes.
In a press release, Norfolk Fire Marshal Terry Zwiebel said home fires are a threat in every community. When fire sprinklers are installed, the threat is automatically diminished, preventing injuries, saving lives and preserving property. Every new home built is an opportunity for community risk reduction. But education is needed.
While homes have been the central fire challenge for decades, today this problem is intensified by the fact that home fires become deadly in two minutes or less. New homes are most commonly built with unprotected lightweight wood construction and designed with large, open spaces. Homes are filled with synthetic furnishings that burn hotter and faster than natural materials, producing more toxic smoke.
According to the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition, in a home with installed sprinklers, the sprinkler closest to the fire will automatically activate when the temperature reaches about 165 degrees. It will spray water directly on the fire, controlling flames and smoke, often putting it out. In most home fires, just one sprinkler activates.