Shed fire

THE NORFOLK Fire Division responded to a reported shed on fire Thursday at the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue. The shed fire was the second this week started by a space heater.

 Norfolk Daily News/Austin Svehla

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue on Thursday for a reported shed fire.

At about 11:40 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the shed, which appeared newly constructed.

About eight firefighters were present at the scene and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, said Lt. Trever O’Brien with the Norfolk Fire Division.

A number of unspecified birds had occupied the shed at the time of the fire, O’Brien said, but rescue personnel were able to rescue the birds from the shed.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater inside the shed.

The Norfolk Police Division assisted at the scene.

Thursday’s fire followed another one the previous day involving a chicken coop.

Tags

In other news

Judge appointed for vacancy

Judge appointed for vacancy

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Lynelle Homolka of Central City as county court judge in the Fifth District. The district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.

Texas power outages below 500,000 but water crisis persists

Texas power outages below 500,000 but water crisis persists

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Power was restored to more Texans on Thursday, with fewer than a half-million homes remaining without electricity, and many still were without safe drinking water after winter storms wreaked havoc on the state’s power grid and utilities this week.