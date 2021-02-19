Norfolk Fire and Rescue was called to the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue on Thursday for a reported shed fire.
At about 11:40 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene and found smoke coming from the shed, which appeared newly constructed.
About eight firefighters were present at the scene and had the fire under control in less than 10 minutes, said Lt. Trever O’Brien with the Norfolk Fire Division.
A number of unspecified birds had occupied the shed at the time of the fire, O’Brien said, but rescue personnel were able to rescue the birds from the shed.
The cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater inside the shed.
The Norfolk Police Division assisted at the scene.
Thursday’s fire followed another one the previous day involving a chicken coop.