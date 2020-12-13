PILGER — A couple who was asleep escaped injury late Friday night when their house was destroyed by fire.
At 11:24 p.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to a 911 call of a house fully engulfed in fire and two people still believed to be inside.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said emergency workers and his department got the call to the residence, which is on 575th Avenue, southeast of Pilger.
“Fortunately the couple inside who were asleep were awaken by passerbys, who were able to get them to exit the residence before it became fully engulfed,” Unger said.
Pilger Fire and Rescue responded and quickly asked for mutual aid from the Wisner and Stanton fire departments, Unger said.
The residence burned for more than two hours before being brought under control and is a total loss, he said.
No injuries were reported and fire crews remained on scene until early Saturday morning, the sheriff said.
There was no immediate word on a cause.