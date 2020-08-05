Fire Action

A machine shed was totally consumed by a fire in rural Pierce County on Tuesday night.

The Hadar Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the scene of a fire at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found a machine shed on fire, said an official with the department. The structure was already a total loss.

Firefighters spent about two hours getting the fire under control. No one was injured.

A tractor and a hay bailer that were in the shed were destroyed. The total cost of the damages and the cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

The Hadar Fire Department was assisted by Norfolk Fire and Rescue.

