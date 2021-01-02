A fire caused tens of thousands of dollars to a mobile home in Norfolk.
The owner of residence at 901 S. 14th Place returned home at around 3 p.m. on Saturday and found smoke coming from the residence. He then called the Norfolk Fire Division who responded to the call.
The fire division was able to contain the fire, which was only in one room of the home, in about five minutes and put it out in another 15 or 20 minutes.
The investigation took over an hour.
The fire caused an esteemed $20,000 in structure damage and an estimated $15,000 to $20,000 in damage to the contents.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
About 10 firefighters were on scene and were assisted by the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Rescue Division.