Several explosions were heard during a garage fire on Friday morning in Stanton.

At a little after 9 a.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Hickory Street in Stanton.

Upon arrival, personnel from the sheriff’s office found a garage fully engulfed in flames and a pickup parked near the garage on fire, as well. The sheriff’s office indicated that several explosions within the garage during the fire appeared to be a burn off of live ammunition.

Stanton Fire responded to the scene, as well, and was able to control the fire after about 20 minutes.

Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to provide assistance in traffic control.

Updated at 10:38 a.m.

Fire and rescue personnel were called out to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Hickory Street in Stanton at a little after 9 a.m. on Friday. A detached garage and a pickup parked in front of the garage were engulfed in flames. The owners of the garage are safe. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Tags

In other news

State leadership event comes to Norfolk

State leadership event comes to Norfolk

Paula Freudenburg and Dawn Winkelbauer speak to members of State Chamber Leadership Nebraska, which is in Norfolk through Friday. Here, the group tours the Fore Quarters Feedlot, which has been owned by the Winkelbauer family since 2005. The group also has toured other sites around the count…

Northeast Community College to close for Thanksgiving holiday

Northeast Community College to close for Thanksgiving holiday

NORFOLK — In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all offices of Northeast Community College in Norfolk and its extended campuses in O’Neill, South Sioux City and West Point will close on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. Offices at all four Northeast Community College locations will reopen M…