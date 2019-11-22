Several explosions were heard during a garage fire on Friday morning in Stanton.
At a little after 9 a.m. Friday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Hickory Street in Stanton.
Upon arrival, personnel from the sheriff’s office found a garage fully engulfed in flames and a pickup parked near the garage on fire, as well. The sheriff’s office indicated that several explosions within the garage during the fire appeared to be a burn off of live ammunition.
Stanton Fire responded to the scene, as well, and was able to control the fire after about 20 minutes.
Stanton County Emergency Management also responded to provide assistance in traffic control.
Updated at 10:38 a.m.
Fire and rescue personnel were called out to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Hickory Street in Stanton at a little after 9 a.m. on Friday. A detached garage and a pickup parked in front of the garage were engulfed in flames. The owners of the garage are safe. More information will be released as it becomes available.