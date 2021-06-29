A Monday night hay bale fire in rural Madison County took firefighters about 2½ hours to extinguish.
Capt. Landon Grothe said at about 9:20 p.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to an area along 835th Road about 1½ miles east of 556th Avenue.
First arriving units found multiple bales on fire and several others smoldering. The bales were overhauled and extinguished, and the remaining bales were moved away from the property line, separated and watered down, Grothe said.
It took about 20 firefighters around 2½ hours to extinguish and overhaul the bales. The cause of the fire was spontaneous combustion, Grothe said. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Madison Fire, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Stanton Emergency Management assisted at the scene.