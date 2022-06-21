Two fires at the same time stretched mutual aid a little thin for a while Monday in Pierce County.
Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh said crews from Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a grass fire southwest of the community at about 4 p.m.
“It was a controlled burn that a permit was issued for well over a month ago in a pit,” Dolesh said. “There was some debris piled on top of it, and they stirred it up a little bit. With the wind, it flared up and got out of the hole and started a grass fire.”
As the Pierce crew was responding, Dolesh said, they learned from dispatch that a call for mutual aid from Hadar had been received for a fire at the home of one its own department members.
Dolesh said Pierce diverted a tanker, a pumper and an ambulance to the scene in Hadar.
“I’ve got a vested interest in that guy,” Dolesh said. “I’m sending trucks there.”
The crew was able to stop the grass fire near Pierce at the tree line next to the road with help from the farmer who owned the land. The crew was on the scene for about an hour, Dolesh said.
“We had great help out there and didn’t need a whole lot of resources,” he said. “We were able to direct resources to the other fire.”
Gary Schuett, chief of the Hadar Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire to which Pierce and Norfolk provided mutual aid was located about 4 miles north and a half mile east of Highway 81. It began as a car fire but resulted in melted siding on the house and garage next to where it was parked.
“The car was sitting in front of the garage. There was exposure to the garage and to the house. It melted the siding on the house, but it didn’t catch anything,” Schuett said. “Conditions were right where it didn’t get into the garage. The wind was kind of in our favor more than anything.”
Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes. While there were no injuries that required transport, heat stress was an issue that received attention at the scene, he said.
Schuett said the car was a total loss and the vinyl siding on the home would have to be replaced, but he expressed his appreciation for the mutual aid provided by Norfolk and Pierce squads, saying the situation could have been much worse.
Dolesh shared that sentiment, as well as his concern as fireworks season approaches: “Conditions are getting dry, so be very careful in your day-to-day activities. This heat and wind are just zapping the moisture out of everything. Be extremely careful.”