A PHOTO posted on the St. Mark's Lutheran Church Facebook page shows firefighters working the scene of an early-morning fire on Friday. 

PENDER — A fire caused significant damage to a Pender church and education unit early Friday morning. 

At 1:24 a.m., the Pender Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 302 Norris Ave. after a passerby noticed the building was on fire, said Pender Fire Chief Terry Mailloux.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw flames on the south side of the education unit, Mailloux said. The fire is believed to have started on the northwest corner of the education section, he said. Fire departments from Bancroft, Walthill and Thurston were called for mutual aid.

About 20 to 30 firefighters worked the scene until about 4:30 a.m., Mailloux said. Most of the damage was done to the education side of the building, with one room ruined and other rooms sustaining heat, smoke and water damage.

The church itself endured heavy smoke damage, Mailloux said. The fire chief estimated damages at $250,000, but he said an assessment of the building by an insurance company would pinpoint the extent of the damage.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but Mailloux said it is believed to be electrical. Nobody was injured, he said. 

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church said in a Facebook post that the church council is grateful for the first responders who fought the fire and the church leaders who prayed as they watched the flames.

“Thank you that they confined the fire and saved the church building,” the post said. “Give all who love this church comfort as they see the damage. Remind us that things can be replaced, even precious things, but nobody was hurt.”

The church said that St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in rural Pender would open its doors to St. Mark’s churchgoers for worship “for the foreseeable future.” 

