A home and multiple vehicles endured considerable damage in a fire early Saturday morning.
At 2:49 a.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 205 S. Eastwood St., about 3 miles east of Norfolk, for a camper on fire, said Capt. Lannce Grothe in a press release. Firefighters received information that the fire was next to a house and a car that also were beginning to catch on fire.
First arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the camper, car and home. Initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames on the exterior of the home, Grothe said.
It took about 25 firefighters and 10 rigs around 30 minutes to control the fire and another hour to overhaul the structure, car and camper. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
The property is estimated to be worth about $350,000 and sustained $75,000 of damage to the structure and $55,000 to the contents and vehicles, Grothe said.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by Hoskins Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire and the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident.
Grothe encouraged residents to check their smoke detectors monthly by pushing the test button or following the manufacturer’s instructions to make sure they are operating properly.