A fire on Tuesday afternoon caused considerable damage to a garage in east Norfolk.
About 2:45 p.m., Norfolk Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 504 E. Braasch Ave. for reports of a structure on fire.
Trever O’Brien, Norfolk’s assistant fire chief, said firefighters encountered flames coming from the north side of the garage, which is located to the south of the house at 504 E. Braasch Ave. Upon entry, they encountered moderate smoke and flames which were extinguished.
The garage consists of a single-stall section with a door on the north side and a double-stall section with two doors on the south side.
It took about 20 firefighters and six rigs roughly 10 minutes to control the fire and another 45 minutes to overhaul the structure, O’Brien said. Personnel at the scene were continuing to ventilate the structure after the fire was under control and evaluate possible hot spots.
The garage, estimated to be worth about $20,000, sustained around $10,000 worth of damage to the structure and $4,000 to the contents. The house was unaffected. The fire was determined to be accidental, O’Brien said.
At least one person was home when the fire started, he said, but no civilians or firefighters were injured.
Hadar Fire provided mutual aid, and the Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Public Power District also assisted at the scene.
Norfolk Fire remained on scene until about 4:20 p.m.
The department encouraged residents to extinguish burned material and allow adequate time for materials to cool prior to discarding them.
Story was updated at 6 p.m. Tuesday to include additional information.
Original story was posted at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday.
