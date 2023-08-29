1009 W. Michigan Ave. fire

A Norfolk residence sustained minimal damage in a fire on Monday.

At 7:09 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 1009 W. Michigan Ave. for visible flames in the kitchen, said fire inspector Jerry Thompson. First arriving units saw light smoke, and initial crews encountered light smoke.

It took 23 firefighters and three rigs about five minutes to control the fire and another 15 minutes to ventilate the structure, Thompson said. The cause of the fire was determined to be a grease fire on the stove.

The property, occupied by James Winsatt and owned by Eric Waggoner, is estimated to be worth about $232,000 and sustained $5,000 of damage to the structure and $1,000 to the contents, Thompson said.

The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division, Nebraska Public Power District and Black Hills Energy.

No firefighters were injured, but one civilian suffered minor burns during the incident.

The Norfolk Fire Division offered a reminder to residents to observe food closely when cooking on a stovetop.

