Fire at Andy’s North Shore

A house fire at 908 Andy’s North Shore was reported just before 1 p.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Public Power District were all on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW YORK (AP) — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.
NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testified on Tuesday against two alleged members of a Brooklyn street gang, describing how he discovered a formula for success with the crew before betraying it by becoming a prosecution witness.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, alleging he violated nondisclosure agreements by publishing a memoir without giving the government an opportunity to review it first.
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in R. Kelly’s Illinois sexual assault case has refused to give $100,000 in bail money back to a Kelly friend who paid it in February to secure the singer’s release from county jail.
MADISON — It was apparent Tuesday that farming has become specialized and high-tech.
Every student deserves to have regular meals. That’s what Christina Rutjens believes.
The 40th annual Norfolk Lions Club parade will take place this Saturday.
