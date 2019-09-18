908 Andy’s North Shore fire
Norfolk Daily News/Jake Wragge

A house fire at 908 Andy’s North Shore was reported just before 1 p.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Public Power District were all on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Tags

In other news

Fire at Andy’s North Shore

Fire at Andy’s North Shore

A house fire at 908 Andy’s North Shore was reported just before 1 p.m. Norfolk Fire and Rescue, Stanton Fire and Rescue, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Public Power District were all on scene. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Tekashi 6ix9ine testifies for prosecution at gang trial

Tekashi 6ix9ine testifies for prosecution at gang trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testified on Tuesday against two alleged members of a Brooklyn street gang, describing how he discovered a formula for success with the crew before betraying it by becoming a prosecution witness.

Justice Department files lawsuit against Snowden over memoir

Justice Department files lawsuit against Snowden over memoir

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government filed a lawsuit Tuesday against former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, alleging he violated nondisclosure agreements by publishing a memoir without giving the government an opportunity to review it first.