Firefighting personnel from multiple agencies were called to a fire in south Norfolk, and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away on Wednesday afternoon.
The call went out at about 1:30 p.m., and smoke could be seen across much of Norfolk soon after. By about 2 p.m., there already were multiple fire and rescue teams on scene of the fire at Alter Metal Recycling, located at 500 Washington Ave., in Norfolk. Flames could be seen but were soon put out.
Firefighters still were dousing charred and smoking vehicles with water at 3 p.m.
Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s acting fire chief, said it is believed the fire was caused by residual fuel from several scrap vehicles piled on top of each other. About five or six Alter Metal employees were present when the fire started, Wragge said.
Exact damages weren’t known Thursday morning, but Wragge said the total loss was “very little” because most of the damage was done to scrap vehicles that were in the recycling process.
The Norfolk Fire Division, Stanton Fire & Rescue, Madison Fire & Rescue, Battle Creek Fire & Rescue and the Hadar Volunteer Fire Department were among the agencies called in to help battle the blaze.
An emergency alert was released urging traffic to avoid the scene of the fire, telling onlookers to avoid the area as the excess traffic was making it dangerous for law enforcement authorities and firefighters.
Wragge said that emergency personnel had “several close calls” with citizens during the situation.
Emergency personnel understands the concern of citizens when something of that magnitude happens, he said, but it’s important to keep the area clear to avoid jeopardizing the safety of emergency personnel.
Bobbi Risor, director of Region 11 emergency management, had advised all citizen traffic in Madison County to stay outside of the area of First Street through Fourth Street and Washington Avenue through Monroe Avenue at the time of the fire.
"If you don't need to be in the area," Risor said in an email, "please don't be in the area."
Also responding to the scene were the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Norfolk Police Division, Black Hills Energy and Region 11 Emergency Management.
Update posted 3:46 p.m. Aug. 19
Firefighting personnel from multiple agencies were called to a fire in southern Norfolk, and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire call went out at about 1:30 p.m., and smoke could be seen across much of Norfolk soon after. By about 2 p.m., there were already multiple fire and rescue teams on scene. Flames could be seen but were soon put out.
Firefighters were still dousing charred and smoking vehicles with water at 3 p.m.
The Norfolk Fire Division, Stanton Fire & Rescue, Battle Creek Fire & Rescue and the Hadar volunteer fire department were among those called in to battle the fire at Alter Metal Recycling plant at 500 Washington Ave. in Norfolk.
An emergency alert was released urging traffic to avoid the scene of the fire, saying the many vehicles were making it dangerous for law enforcement authorities and firefighters.
Bobbi Risor, director of Region 11 emergency management, said all citizen traffic in Madison County should stay outside of the area of First Street through Fourth Street and Washington Avenue through Monroe Avenue.
"If you don't need to be in the area," Risor said in an email, "please don't be in the area."
Check back Thursday for updates.
Original story posted at 1:58 p.m.
Firefighting personnel from multiple agencies were called to a fire in southern Norfolk, and heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.
The Norfolk Fire Division, Stanton Fire & Rescue and the Hadar volunteer fire department were among those called in to battle the fire at Alter Metal Recycling plant at 500 Washington Ave. in Norfolk.
August 18, 2021
An emergency alert was released urging traffic to avoid the scene of the fire, saying the many vehicles were making it dangerous for law enforcement authorities and firefighters.
Bobbi Risor, director of Region 11 emergency management, said all citizen traffic in Madison County should stay outside of the area of First Street through Fourth Street and Washington Avenue through Monroe Avenue.
"If you don't need to be in the area," Risor said in an email, "please don't be in the area."
The story will be updated as more information is provided.