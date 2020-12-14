An effort started five years ago to find more child care providers in Boone County looks as though it could start to pay dividends next fall.
Boone Beginnings Early Childhood and Family Development Center involved a communitywide effort to construct a child care center for Boone County, said Jay Wolf of the Albion area, who helped to lead the efforts.
Wolf said multiple community surveys and strategic planning sessions identified a shortage of adequate child care as the top need in the Boone County area. Even though there were several dedicated in-home providers, it just wasn’t enough, he said.
In response, the Boone County Foundation Fund hired a part-time director, Lindsey Jarecki, to find solutions. All this took place in 2015.
In 2018, after researching various childhood programs, Boone County was looking to build a center to address the need.
“The charge was it must cash flow,” Wolf said. “We cannot look to property taxes for ongoing support.”
A plan was developed to build a 12,000-square-foot center in Albion, with room for up to 80 children. Ground was broken for the center last August, with plans to open next September.
The Boone County situation was one of the highlights Sunday evening of a Zoom meeting that was part of the Aksarben Foundation’s Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative. It was hosted by incoming state Sen. Mike Flood, who will represent Madison County and Woodland Park in the Nebraska Legislature.
The Northeast Nebraska Growing Together initiative seeks to transform Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska into a vibrant community where young people in their 20s and early 30s work in high-tech and other well-paying careers. The idea is to retain local young people and attract new ones.
Part of the problem, however, remains finding enough child care for the region.
Wolf said the plan for the child care center in Boone County has four primary goals:
— Help alleviate the shortage of child care so parents can work.
— Help employers attract and retain employees.
— Help Boone County retain young families.
— Help the youngest children by providing quality child care in a safe environment during their most critical first five years.
“This is a huge undertaking for a county of 5,500,” Wolf said. “The budget is just over $4.3 million, and the building is $2.7 million — so what else, right?”
Well, there’s also land, equipment, furnishings, architect and professional fees. There’s also a need for more than $500,000 to cover startup and other costs during the first three years, as well as a reserve and capital fund, he said.
The community got behind the effort, with the goal now within $130,000 of being reached, Wolf said.
Several people spoke of child care needs in their communities, including Clearwater, Pierce, Wayne, Cedar County and Norfolk.
Flood, who also is a Norfolk attorney, businessman and presenter at previous Growing Together initiatives, said one of the narratives they hear often is young people who want to move back can’t find child care or the type of stimulating child care they seek.
Chad Bryant, child care director at Helping Hands Childcare in Norfolk, said his center can take up to 120 children but still has a waiting list of about 60 now.
Each week, the center receives about 20 calls for child care, with at least half of them for infants, Bryant said.
Flood said one of the problems with daycares, especially those who have them in-home, is that they don’t get to take a day off easily because there is nobody to replace them.
“If they take a day off, there’s a lot of people without child care for the day,” he said.
People who called in said the COVID-19 pandemic has made the shortage of daycares even more difficult.
Elizabeth Everett, deputy director of First Five Nebraska, said there are few supports to make operating a child daycare a viable career. There is high employee turnover, low profit margins and burdensome operational costs, she said.
“Demand for child care typically exceeds the number of providers and slots available in many Nebraska communities,” Everett said.
Toward that end, Everett helped put together the Nebraska Child Care Referral Network. With it, parents can go on the internet and locate licensed child care providers — both family care and center-based care from birth through age 12.
She said 91% of counties in the state currently don’t have enough slots to meet demand.