The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everyone in Nebraska with layoffs, furloughs, school closings and more.
The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) is teaming with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council to help landlords.
Funding is available through a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. The Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council is working with Nebraska's eight economic development districts to distribute the financial assistance to qualified landlords.
Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low- to moderate-income tenants. Both criteria must be met for the landlord to participate. CARES financial assistance may be allocated to landlords in one of two forms, or in a combination of both.
Regardless, landlords are eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant (no personal cash match or payback is necessary). Landlords may apply for up to $2,500 in direct financial assistance to recoup lost rent or utility payments because of tenants’ inability to provide a full payment after their employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, landlords may apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation. If both forms of aid are needed, it is possible to apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance and request additional funding for minor unit repairs, not to exceed $10,000 total.
Funding is available on a per-landlord basis, not per-unit. For example, landlords cannot apply for multiple $10,000 grants to address several units; only one rental unit per landlord can be assisted with this program. A unit is defined as a rental property that is tied to one address.
"We are very thankful for this funding to assist the landlords in our region,” said Thomas L. Higginbotham Jr, executive director of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.
The NENEDD has $157,861.85 available for its 16-county region and will be taking applications through Oct. 16. Applications will be funded on a first-come, first-ready basis until all funds are allocated.
Want to learn more?
For more information, and to obtain a copy of the program application, contact Martin Griffith, housing specialist at Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, at 402-379-1150, ext. 107, or by email at martin@nenedd.org. An application also may be downloaded at www.nenedd.org.