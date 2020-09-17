NENEDD

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District has $157,861.85 available for its 16-county region and will be taking applications through Oct. 16. 

 Courtesy image

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly everyone in Nebraska with layoffs, furloughs, school closings and more. 

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District (NENEDD) is teaming with the Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council to help landlords.

Funding is available through a Community CARES Grant from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. The Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing Council is working with Nebraska's eight economic development districts to distribute the financial assistance to qualified landlords.

Eligible landlords are those who have documented financial loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic and lease to low- to moderate-income tenants. Both criteria must be met for the landlord to participate. CARES financial assistance may be allocated to landlords in one of two forms, or in a combination of both.

Regardless, landlords are eligible for up to $10,000 in the form of a straight grant (no personal cash match or payback is necessary). Landlords may apply for up to $2,500 in direct financial assistance to recoup lost rent or utility payments because of tenants’ inability to provide a full payment after their employment was compromised as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Otherwise, landlords may apply for up to $10,000 for minor rental unit rehabilitation. If both forms of aid are needed, it is possible to apply for up to $2,500 in direct assistance and request additional funding for minor unit repairs, not to exceed $10,000 total.

Funding is available on a per-landlord basis, not per-unit. For example, landlords cannot apply for multiple $10,000 grants to address several units; only one rental unit per landlord can be assisted with this program. A unit is defined as a rental property that is tied to one address.

"We are very thankful for this funding to assist the landlords in our region,” said Thomas L. Higginbotham Jr, executive director of the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District.

The NENEDD has $157,861.85 available for its 16-county region and will be taking applications through Oct. 16. Applications will be funded on a first-come, first-ready basis until all funds are allocated.

* * *

Want to learn more?

For more information, and to obtain a copy of the program application, contact Martin Griffith, housing specialist at Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District, at 402-379-1150, ext. 107, or by email at martin@nenedd.org. An application also may be downloaded at www.nenedd.org.

Tags

In other news

Always good when Huskers play

Always good when Huskers play

“Ecstatic” is the word Cammie Schlievert used to describe her feelings after hearing that the Huskers will be playing football yet this fall.

District reports 27 new cases

District reports 27 new cases

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 27 additional COVID-19 cases in the district Wednesday.

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

After Sally: Rescue, recovery and a wary eye on rivers

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Rivers swollen by Hurricane Sally’s rains threatened more misery for parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Alabama on Thursday, as the storm’s remnants continued to dump heavy rains inland that spread the threat of flooding to Georgia and the Carolinas.

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon

WASHINGTON (AP) — Openly contradicting the government’s top health experts, President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that a safe and effective vaccine against the coronavirus could be ready as early as next month and in mass distribution soon after, undermining the director of the Centers …

Take part in a seven-question survey

Take part in a seven-question survey

The City of Norfolk is partnering with Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields (TAB) and the Department of Landscape Architecture and Regional and Community Planning to generate ideas for revitalization of underutilized areas in Norfolk.