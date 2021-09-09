The final Music in the Park show will feature the Air Force Raptor band at Skyview Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Raptor, the commercial music ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America Band, performs high-energy music from a variety of genres. From rock ’n’ roll classics and patriotic favorites, to the chart-topping hits of today, Raptor showcases the Air Force and honors our nation’s veterans through the power of music.
In addition to enhancing community relations and supporting the U.S. Air Force recruiting mission, Raptor deploys to support service members and collaborate with embassies, sharing American culture while building lasting international partnerships.