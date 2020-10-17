Final farmers market in Plainview

A plethora of pumpkins, gourds and squash were being sold by several vendors at the Plainview Farmers Market on Wednesday. This was the last of this year’s markets in Plainview for 2020.
In other news
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry said he enjoyed being in Madison County on Friday to meet with small-business owners.
O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of 22 additional cases across the district on Friday. By county, they were: 1- Knox, 13-Holt, 2-Pierce, 3-Antelope, 1-Rock, 1-Cherry, 1-Boyd.
Firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a home at 2304 Eastwood, No. 3, in eastern Norfolk on Friday afternoon.
Northeast Nebraska business and manufacturing leaders are invited to participate in a virtual legislative forum featuring discussions on economic development, workforce needs and the upcoming fall election.
Frontier Cooperative has pledged $50,000 to the Nexus capital campaign to build new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A village of 50 tiny houses may soon be coming to downtown Omaha.
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — NATO-member Turkey has tested its Russian-made advanced air defense missile system, Turkish media reports said Friday, raising the specter of a new standoff with the United States.
While cases are spiking in Madison County, COVID-19 numbers are low in Norfolk Public Schools, according to its new online dashboard.