WAYNE — Wayne State College celebrates excellence in film during the fourth annual Wildcat Spirit Film Festival on Tuesday, April 26. The festival, hosted by the WSC Film Production and Theory Program, is free and open to the public.
A red-carpet event opens the festivities at 5:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Wayne. Hot Attic Film School encore presentations begin at 6 p.m. followed by film premieres at 7 p.m. The films are written, produced and directed by WSC students.
During the day, participating students tour the WSC media studios and engage in workshops. Before the festival, high school and college students from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota submit films for review. Categories include shorts of five minutes or less, narrative, comedy, documentary, science fiction/fantasy and submissions from Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association members. Officially selected films show at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre.
For more information, contact Michael White, professor of communication arts, at 402-375-7595.