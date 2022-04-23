WAYNE — Wayne State College celebrates excellence in film during the fourth annual Wildcat Spirit Film Festival on Tuesday, April 26. The festival, hosted by the WSC Film Production and Theory Program, is free and open to the public.

A red-carpet event opens the festivities at 5:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Wayne. Hot Attic Film School encore presentations begin at 6 p.m. followed by film premieres at 7 p.m. The films are written, produced and directed by WSC students.

During the day, participating students tour the WSC media studios and engage in workshops. Before the festival, high school and college students from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota submit films for review. Categories include shorts of five minutes or less, narrative, comedy, documentary, science fiction/fantasy and submissions from Nebraska Speech Communication and Theatre Association members. Officially selected films show at 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre.

For more information, contact Michael White, professor of communication arts, at 402-375-7595.

Tags

In other news

Regional notes for April 21

Regional notes for April 21

2022 state flood hazard mitigation plan available for review; Rep. Adrian Smith hosting open houses; Spring art show opens.

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Satellite photos of what appeared to be rows upon rows of freshly dug mass graves on the outskirts of Mariupol brought the horrors of the war increasingly into focus, as Russia pounded away Friday at Ukrainian holdouts in the city’s steel mill and other targets in a driv…

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine's east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces tightened the noose around diehard Ukrainian defenders holed up at a Mariupol steel plant Wednesday amid desperate new efforts to open an evacuation corridor for trapped civilians in the ruined city, a key battleground in Moscow’s drive to seize the countr…