Film auditions

NORFOLK — Fatt Sunnie Studios will be holding auditions for its annual community film event this Friday, July 7, from 3 until 9 p.m. Auditions will be at the Norfolk Arts Center at 305 N. Fifth St. and are open to anyone interested in acting or working on the crew of a short film. No prior experience is necessary. For more information, call Ben at 402-370-9486.

Library board

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the Norfolk Public Library. An agenda is available for public viewing at 308 W. Prospect Ave.

No paper on holiday

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the Daily News will not be published Tuesday.

New artwork at library to be dedicated

The Norfolk Public Library Foundation is ready to debut its newest piece of original artwork. The commissioned work by local artist Lonn Atwood will be dedicated during a special presentation on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m., in the Norfolk Public Library, 308 W. Prospect Ave.