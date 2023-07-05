Film auditions
NORFOLK — Fatt Sunnie Studios will be holding auditions for its annual community film event this Friday, July 7, from 3 until 9 p.m. Auditions will be at the Norfolk Arts Center at 305 N. Fifth St. and are open to anyone interested in acting or working on the crew of a short film. No prior experience is necessary. For more information, call Ben at 402-370-9486.
Library board
NORFOLK — The Norfolk Public Library Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 10, at the Norfolk Public Library. An agenda is available for public viewing at 308 W. Prospect Ave.