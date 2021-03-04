Figures of new cases decreasing for COVID-19

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department announced Thursday afternoon that it has been made aware of 10 new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Monday.
On Monday, the North Central department reported that it had been made aware of three new COVID-19 cases in the district since last reporting period on Feb. 25. The 13 cases in one week represent the fewest number of new cases in months.
Still, North Central officials said in a news release that it encourages district residents to continue to wear masks in public places or where social distancing is difficult as well as practice social distancing while out in public.
The North Central department reported 164 recoveries since last reporting on Feb. 25.
The department also said it is pleased to report that COVID-19 vaccination clinics are resuming as shipments are again starting to arrive to the office. NCDHD continues to call registered residents as soon as it knows it will have vaccine to dispense.
NCDHD is focusing on 65+ and tier 1 of the 1B community partners. This includes first responders, utilities, homeless shelter, corrections staff, and educators.
So far in the district:
• 12,162 vaccinations have been administered.
• 7,676 first dose in series administered.
• 4,486 second dose in series administered.
• 12.49% of the population 16 and older completing vaccination series.
So far on Thursday at 3 p.m., North Central has reported 4,269 total COVID-19 cases, 3,295 recoveries, 72 deaths and 38 total cases reported in the last 14 days.