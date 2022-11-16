A Norfolk man was arrested on suspicion of three felony charges following an altercation involving a handgun Tuesday night.
At 10:39 p.m., a Norfolk police officer was called to a residence in the 400 block of West Monroe Avenue to speak to a man about an argument that had just occurred between himself and his girlfriend, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The man said his girlfriend had left before the officer’s arrival, so the officer offered him options.
At 11:02 p.m., police were called back to the same residence for an assault, Bauer said. When officers arrived, they found the same man as before bleeding from his forehead. The victim alleged that his girlfriend had returned to the residence with another man whom he did not know.
The second man allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim, and there was a subsequent struggle and physical altercation between the two. Bauer said the struggle ended with the victim being struck in the forehead with the pistol.
While the officer was speaking to the victim, the girlfriend and 27-year-old Cody Hansen of Norfolk went to the police station. They both were interviewed about what had taken place. A Ruger 9-mm handgun was recovered from Hansen’s vehicle, Bauer said.
Hansen was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.