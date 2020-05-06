Fifth positive case in Knox County

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) was made aware of an additional positive COVID-19 case in Knox County on Wednesday.
The resident was exposed outside of the district and is at home, according to a news release from the department about the fifth positive case in the county. Contact investigations were initiated and all direct contacts have been notified and are in quarantine.
Case investigation determined that risk to the Knox County community from this case is low. The NCDHD would like to reiterate to its district communities that although this case was contracted outside of the district, district residents should still be cautious, be aware of your surroundings and practice social distancing as there are positive COVID-19 cases in adjoining counties and outbreaks in neighboring districts.
District officials remind citizens that new directed health measures went into effect Monday.