A mile of Benjamin Avenue, which continues to handle significant traffic through the northern part of Norfolk, will get reconstructed with major improvements later this year.
The Norfolk City Council on Monday approved the Benjamin Avenue reconstruction project from 13th Street to First Street with an estimated cost of up to $10 million.
There also is an alternate enhanced landscaping plan that could add an estimated $1 million but won’t necessarily be completed.
Steve Rames, Norfolk public works director, said the Benjamin Avenue project is one of the projects identified in the 2030 master transportation plan. It was first established in 2006.
Rames said the city has been designing it for a couple of years and acquiring necessary right-of-way. There are still three parcels yet to be obtained, he said.
Doug Holle with Schemmer, an architectural firm in Omaha that designed the project, discussed the Benjamin Avenue improvements and answered questions on Monday.
Holle said the project includes adding a left turn lane during the entire project, plus adding right turn lanes at Queen City Boulevard, the Norfolk Family YMCA and the Norfolk Middle School. It also includes expanding the sidewalk from 5 to 8 feet, he said.
Holle said depending on how the bids come in, the council can decide whether it wants to also do the enhanced landscaping.
The street plans include dividing the project up over two years, starting from the west. Landscaping would be last.
Benjamin Avenue from 13th Street to Riverside Boulevard will be completed in 2022, and Benjamin Avenue from Riverside Boulevard to First Street will be completed in 2023.
The projects will be completed under traffic, with traffic shifted to the north lanes when the south portion is worked on and shifted to the south lanes when the north part is worked on.
Some of the questions included whether more crosswalks were needed. Along with crosswalks at First and 13th streets, there also will be one at Queen City Boulevard. It likely will have signs and a strobe light.
Some council members encouraged there to be overhead lights or a traffic light at Queen City Boulevard to help pedestrians, but the traffic counts did not warrant it, Holle said.
Council member Thad Murren said as construction begins, it will be essential to have communication with the business owners and residents of the area.
“As a team, we all need to be on the same page for everybody’s safety,” Murren said.
Plans include keeping progress and closures on the city’s website, as well as letting all the media know about it so the public can stay informed.
Advertising will take place from now to Monday, Jan. 17, with bids open on Thursday, Feb. 17. The council then will award the contract to the qualified low bidder on Monday, March 7.