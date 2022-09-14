Norfolk police arrested a wanted man on Tuesday following a traffic stop.
At 8:37 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an apparent license plate violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade blue renewal tag with a handwritten number on it. Additionally, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
The officer had contact with driver, who was identified as 36-year-old Gerald Hasebroock of Norfolk. A check of Hasebroock’s record showed that he had an active Colfax County arrest warrant, Bauer said, so he was taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, officers located a glass pipe that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. Hasebroock was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He also was cited for having fictitious license plates and no valid registration.
He was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.