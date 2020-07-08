As of Monday, the Norfolk Public Library has made changes to its available services, hours and restrictions.
There is no longer a time limit on visits and seating, and study areas have been partially restored for use. Because the building is limited to 50% capacity under the current directed health measures, the available seating and room capacities will reflect this limitation.
The meeting rooms, study rooms, makerspace, and microfilm machines have all been reopened and are ready for use under the 50% capacity guidelines.
The Children’s Imagination Forest play area remains closed. Other services, such as in-person classes, tech tutoring and notary services, remain unavailable because of the difficulty in providing these services while maintaining social distancing.
Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the library. Children age 7 and under must stay under direct adult supervision at all times.
The library building and drive-thru window are now open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a special hour for seniors and high-risk populations from Monday through Friday 10-11 a.m.