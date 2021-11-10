Pi Gamma Mu and the Wayne State College Student Senate are teaming up for the 19th annual Festival of Trees, a benefit for the Wayne County Gifts for Kids program.
Any Wayne State College campus organization or group (club, department, program area, residence hall floor, office, support staff or athletic team) agrees to put up and decorate a themed tree in the lower dining area of the Kanter Student Center from Monday, Nov. 15, to Friday, Dec 3.
A donation is appreciated if the organization provides its own tree or an additional fee if the organization borrows a tree from the student senate. Additional donations are always welcomed. Award certificates will be presented to trees in several categories.
Donation is due at time of sign-up. Gifts for Kids works with local agencies to identify eligible families in need. All donations and proceeds go toward providing clothing and toys for Wayne County families who otherwise could not afford them.
Pi Gamma Mu is the international honor society in social sciences.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Sign up by contacting Dr. Randy Bertolas at raberto1@wsc.edu or 402-375-7018 or come to Connell Hall, Room 237.