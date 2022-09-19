Fun, food and friendship were the order of the day on Saturday as the Elkhorn Valley Museum hosted the Hispanic Heritage Festival.
National Hispanic Heritage Month began Sept. 15, and the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Leadership Committee kicked it off in style.
The festival included musical entertainment, raffle drawings, games, crafts and face painting. Multiple vendors provided a variety of Hispanic foods and treats, such as mangonadas, a sweet and spicy fruit-based drink.
Throughout the day, there were performances of various traditional dances. Ashley Casillas, whose husband started the dance group known as Los Luceritos, noted the opportunity to share cultural practices with others.
Los Luceritos, Spanish for “The Little Lights,” are matachines who practice a traditional dance that began in Spain several centuries ago but was imported and adapted to many Latin American countries.
Casillas said her husband is the third generation in his family to teach others to be matachines. She said the group often performs to honor saints for the local Catholic churches, but she was glad the festival provided an opportunity for others to learn about the cultural practice.
“It’s important to know your culture and where you come from,” Casillas said.
Acknowledging and celebrating the many cultures that share Hispanic heritage was a high priority for Mayra Mendoza, who works for the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce as a minority outreach coordinator and was a primary organizer for this event.
She worked with the Hispanic Business Council of Norfolk to develop the Hispanic Leadership Committee, with the purpose of recognizing and celebrating the Hispanic community within the Norfolk area.
Mendoza said the word Hispanic has become heavily associated with Mexican culture. However, Hispanic refers to all Latin American countries whose native cultures melded with Spanish traditions through colonialism.
Mendoza said the Norfolk community has members from a variety of Hispanic backgrounds, including Honduras, Guatemala, Cuba and others.
Mendoza said she hopes events like the Hispanic Heritage Festival provide a broader perspective on Hispanic cultures and highlight how Hispanic citizens are active members of the local community.
The importance of the festival was emphasized by Citlali Ramirez, co-chairperson of the Hispanic Leadership Committee and early childhood coordinator for Little Panthers Preschool. Ramirez said this is the festival’s second year, and she hopes it can continue to grow.
Ramirez said the festival saw challenges such as securing funding and finding an ideal date for it to occur. She noted volunteers have shown strong support and the community has been receptive, with good turnouts both years.
Having lived in Norfolk for 31 years, Ramirez said she believes an event like the Hispanic Heritage Festival is unique in Northeast Nebraska. Ramirez said events where differing cultures, both Hispanic and otherwise, can learn from one another and come to understand each other are highly important.
“We want Norfolk to come together and celebrate each other,” Ramirez said.
Libby McKay, executive director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum, said the Hispanic Heritage Festival has grown “exponentially” since its debut last year.
She said the first festival was only a few hours long, while this year it ran all day. She said the current festival had been in the planning stages since June.
McKay said the Norfolk area has a more culturally diverse population than many people recognize. She hopes the Hispanic Heritage Festival and similar educational events will continue to flourish in Norfolk.
“It’s a great way to share the different things that make our cultures beautiful,” McKay said.