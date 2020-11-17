Downtown Christmas Tree

Lights on the Christmas Tree near the intersection of Seventh Street and Norfolk Avenue were turned on for the Christmas season last year. This year's festival has been canceled, although the lighting of the tree is still planned.

 Daily News file

Organizers of the annual River Point Christmas Festival have decided to cancel the event, which had been scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Santa and Merry Claus will still be lighting the tree, and shoppers are encouraged to visit downtown businesses, many of which are holding fun events and in-store specials all day on Black Tuesday. Staff at each of the businesses are encouraged to focus on moving traffic through their stores to limit close contact.

The Downtown Norfolk Association is making additional plans for the Christmas season and will be releasing more details in the coming days.

“We want to give the community as festive of an event as we can, but we want to do so safely,” said Jessica Gordon, the event coordinator. “You have your usual Black Friday shopping, which is typically dedicated to the big box stores. This event not only supports our downtown businesses, but it’s a great opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done, while also participating in fun Christmas activities.”

Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff

