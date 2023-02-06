Outspoken

THE BAND Outspoken will headline the 2023 Christian Cross Festival.

 Facebook image

The Christian Cross Festival has announced its headlining acts for its 19th annual event.

Unspoken, whose offerings include two Top-10 albums and multiple Top-10 singles on the Christian music charts, will be the headliner for this year’s show, which will take place from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10.

Supporting acts throughout the day will include other Top-10 Christian artists, including Tasha Layton, Jordan St. Cyr and KJ-52, as well as comedian Phil Callaway. The festival also will include children’s activities, face painting, crafts, inflatables and a fireworks display to wrap up the evening. As in past years, a prayer tent, food vendors and a ministry tent also will be available.

There is no cost for admission to the event, which will take place at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk, but free-will offerings will be accepted. Fundraising is underway, and volunteers are needed for the event. More information about volunteer opportunities is available at www.christiancrossfestival.org.

