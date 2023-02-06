The Christian Cross Festival has announced its headlining acts for its 19th annual event.
Unspoken, whose offerings include two Top-10 albums and multiple Top-10 singles on the Christian music charts, will be the headliner for this year’s show, which will take place from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Supporting acts throughout the day will include other Top-10 Christian artists, including Tasha Layton, Jordan St. Cyr and KJ-52, as well as comedian Phil Callaway. The festival also will include children’s activities, face painting, crafts, inflatables and a fireworks display to wrap up the evening. As in past years, a prayer tent, food vendors and a ministry tent also will be available.
There is no cost for admission to the event, which will take place at Skyview Lake Park in Norfolk, but free-will offerings will be accepted. Fundraising is underway, and volunteers are needed for the event. More information about volunteer opportunities is available at www.christiancrossfestival.org.