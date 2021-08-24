Fertilzer truck fire

A FERTILIZER TRUCK caught fire shortly before noon on Tuesday, resulting in a Norfolk HazMat team being called to Stanton County.

 Courtesy photo

A potentially dangerous situation was avoided Tuesday shortly before noon when a truck carrying fertilizer caught fire about 7 miles northwest of Pilger.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a fertilzer hopper truck was westbound on 846th Road — the Stanton and Wayne County line when it is believed a tire blew out.

The tire caused a fire. The Norfolk Fire HazMat was called about 11:45 a.m.

Unger said there were 14 to 15 tons of sulfur on the truck, which became engulfed almost immediately.

There are no injuries and a half-mile perimeter was set up around the site, he said.

It is believed the semi-truck is owned by Farmers Coop of Pilger. Fire departments from Pilger, Winside, Wayne and Norfolk Fire & Rescue all responded, as well as the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

As of 1 p.m., the fire was still smoldering but was mostly out. It was expected that crews would be completing clean-up work for several hours.

Unger said while there is no immediate danger to the public, it is asked that the public stay away.

