Northeast Community College has named Paul Feilmeier as its next vice president of technology services.
Feilmeier comes to Northeast from Faith Regional Health Services, where he served as an information technology director since 2016, according to a college release. He supervised more than 20 employees and led several projects to completion at the hospital.
“Accepting this role at Northeast Community College is an exciting opportunity for me,” Feilmeier said. “My motivation will be to integrate teams, processes and technology. I am excited to introduce new methods while striving for digital transformation that will support future innovation at the college.”
Leah Barrett, president of the college, said Feilmeier has a passion for relationship building to accomplish goals and to develop systems that support effective information technology in all environments.
“We are excited to have Paul join the Northeast team. His wealth of information technology and infrastructure experience is vital to such an important area as technology services,” Barrett said. “Paul’s project leadership experience will serve Northeast students, faculty and staff well.”
As vice president of technology services, Feilmeier will serve as the chief information officer of the college and provide direction in leading all aspects of Northeast’s technology resources, services and areas of operation to support its mission. Feilmeier replaces Derek Bierman, who was previously in the position for six years before he moved to Doane University.
He also will be a key adviser to the president and other members of the executive leadership team on technology strategies and initiatives to support student learning, service delivery, workplace efficiencies and organizational effectiveness.
Before working at Faith Regional, Feilmeier was in senior information technology leadership positions at Covidien and Quammen HealthCare Consultants. He is a certified project management professional and a Microsoft-certified systems administrator.
Feilmeier earned his master of science and bachelor of science degrees in management information systems from Bellevue University and is an alumnus of Northeast, where he earned his associate of applied science degree in computer programming.
Feilmeier will begin his new duties in late July.