OMAHA – A Hartington man will spend nearly four years in prison for drugs.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced Monday that Rowland Sudbeck, 62, Hartington, was sentenced today to 46 months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. There is no parole in the federal system.
Upon his release from prison, Sudbeck will serve two years of supervised release.
On Nov. 15, 2018, a Keith County Sheriff’s Office vehicle observed a car going the wrong way on I-80. The deputy saw the vehicle driving all over an abandoned farm. The deputy approached the sole occupant, who was Sudbeck,, who appeared intoxicated. Sudbeck was taken to the hospital to check his well-being.
An inventory search of the vehicle revealed two packages containing two pounds of methamphetamine. Sudbeck later told law enforcement he drove to California to get the methamphetamine.
The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Keith County Sheriff’s Office.