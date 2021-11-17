The state is set to receive a significant boost from the federal government to help address its infrastructure needs.
President Joe Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs (IIJ) Act into law on Monday after it was passed by the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, guaranteeing at least $3 billion in federal funding for Nebraska.
Representatives from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Greater Omaha Chamber spoke Wednesday about how the bill would affect Nebraska.
Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said enhancing rural broadband access and highway infrastructure are top priorities for Nebraska. The IIJ Act will supply $2.2 billion in highway funding — a 47% increase, $225 million to replace and repair bridges and $100 million to upgrade statewide internet access.
Also allocated in the bill are $358 million in water infrastructure updates; $186 million for improvement of public transportation options; $111 million investments in each of the state’s nine major airports; $16.8 million in fire resiliency; and $12.7 million to protect against cyberattacks.
“This is a state that we want to help 18- to 30-year olds want to live in, and quality of life is supported by community infrastructures,” Slone said. “… This is the right legislation at the right time.”
Nebraska has too many two-lane highways that should be four-lane highways, Slone said, and the bill, which was supported by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, should help address that need.
One such project is the Nebraska Expressway project, which includes the transformation of Highway 275 from Scribner to east of Norfolk from two lanes to four lanes. Construction crews started work on a section of the highway between Scribner and West Point in July, but the entire project’s completion isn’t expected until 2028.
Slone said he is optimistic that the bill could move highway projects that were lower on the state’s list of priorities, such as the expressway project, higher up.
Neil Bradley, the executive vice president and chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said economists agreed that the bill would make Nebraska’s economy more efficient and lower inflationary pressures in the short and long term.
“We’re still analyzing the overall economic impact, but we know the state and local level impact will be magnified,” Bradley said.
Bradley said the bill is a local, state and federal partnership, and wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Fischer and Bacon. Local and state governments have “done their part” to support such bills, he said, but the backing of Fischer and Bacon shows that there is a national commitment to infrastructure that will help the state make necessary investments.
“Republicans and Democrats alike have called on Congress to come together and pass a major investment in our nation’s infrastructure,” Bradley said. “We’ve all been disappointed when we haven’t been able to see those (proposals) get across the finish line. That disappointment is now over.”
Bradley called the IIJ Act a hard infrastructure bill that will be paid for without tax increases that punish small businesses across the country. Instead, he said, the bill will cut old spending and allow Nebraska to pay for new investments that it needs to make.
Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide economic development plan, has identified broadband internet access as one of top keys to prosperity across the state, especially in rural Nebraska. About 13% of Nebraskans lack high-speed internet, the organization reported.
“Access to broadband in rural communities is critical,” Slone said.
David Brown, president and CEO of the Omaha Chamber, said bipartisanship in Congress isn't seen "as much as we would like," but chambers tend to see all ends of the spectrum and gather in the middle. That bipartisanship will be a key moving forward as efforts progress to enhance Nebraska’s infrastructure.
The timeline for future projects still has to be analyzed, Bradley said, but funding will be made available immediately. Construction projects should begin when the next construction season begins in 2022, he said.
National and international supply chain issues and worker shortages will likely affect the implementation of certain infrastructure projects, Bradley said, but the financial resources are now there.
“Infrastructure has been a long-standing priority for local, state and national business leaders,” he said. “It’s the lifeblood of the economy.
“This bill is a huge investment to help us catch up.”