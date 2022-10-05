For all Max Hesman knew, he was going to the Norfolk City Council meeting on Monday evening with other firefighters to receive a proclamation for Fire Prevention Week.
Little did he know he would be honored, although he probably got suspicious when many of his family members showed up right before the meeting began.
The Norfolk Morning and Noon Optimist clubs traditionally have honored a member of the Norfolk Fire Division. Among the pillars of Optimists is to inspire respect for the law.
Mark Claussen, representing the Optimists, said the Norfolk clubs have traditionally recognized first responders who protect the public every day. Earlier, they honored local and area law enforcement officers.
Claussen read a letter written by Brock Soderberg, another Norfolk firefighter. The letter stated in part that Hesman, a firefighter and paramedic, had shown all of the qualities that the fire division asks for, including lending a hand around the station and being passionate about his career.
“He has grown into an outstanding firefighter/paramedic and leader,” Claussen read from the letter. “He can always be counted on to do the right thing.”
Another part stated, “When work needs to be done, he has it done before anyone needs it to be done,” Claussen said.
Fire Prevention Week is Sunday, Oct. 9, through Saturday, Oct. 15.