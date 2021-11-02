Rescue personnel were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 275 east of Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
The call for assistance came in shortly after 8 a.m., and emergency personnel from Stanton Fire & Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, Norfolk Fire & Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene, located east of the Highway 57 turn-off near Payne Creek.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said it is believed the accident occurred after a black eastbound Chevrolet Avalanche encountered a deer on Highway 275. The deer was struck, and the encounter caused the vehicle to swerve into the lane of oncoming traffic, where it collided head-on with a white westbound pickup, Unger said.
The driver of the black pickup was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk rescue personnel and is believed to be in critical condition. A passenger in the black pickup also was transported, but the condition of that victim was unknown, Unger said.
The sole occupant of the westbound vehicle also was transported to the hospital with what was considered nonlife-threatening injuries, Unger said.
Two pickup trucks with what appeared to be extensive front-end damage were visible in the north ditch along Highway 275.
Traffic around the scene was slowed to accommodate for rescue workers. Motorists should try to avoid the area.