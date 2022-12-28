At the conclusion of a 7½-hour personnel hearing Tuesday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education voted to terminate the employment contract of Anthony Brown, effective at the end of the 2022-23 contract year. Brown will be placed on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the duration of his contract.
Brown — a high school wrestling and assistant cross country coach, as well as a junior high health and physical education teacher — has taught in the Norfolk Public Schools system for 46 years.
In the decision statement, read by the hearing officer, Steve Williams of KSB School Law in Lincoln, the board cited multiple reasons for the termination of Brown’s employment contract.
“Mr. Brown has repeatedly displayed unprofessional or insubordinate behaviors, including failing to properly supervise students, keeping doors propped open, failing to notify the office before sending a student to the office, being on his computer and phone during instructional time and otherwise disregarding directives from his supervisors,” the board said.
The district entered into evidence Brown’s browser history, with time-stamped records of access to gaming websites on his laptop during class time.
Matthew Arens, the network administrator for the district, explained that access to games on Brown’s phone was concerning as some gaming apps had access to his school Google Drive account, which was a cybersecurity risk.
Brown alleged that the access to games on his phone was the result of allowing his grandchildren to play with his phone, and that access on his laptop was a result of clicking on pop-ups.
The board also cited an incident involving Brown earlier in the 2022 school year that resulted in a student’s injury: “Sept. 29, 2022, Mr. Brown shoved a student, called that student a sissy, asked the student to lick the blood off the student’s finger and threatened the student from going to the nurse’s office,” the board stated. “Mr. Brown’s judgment during this incident falls below the standards and expectations established by the board of education and its administration. Mr. Brown’s behavior on Sept. 29, 2022, constitutes unprofessionalism, neglect of duty and insubordination.”
Brown’s counsel, in opening statements, described the incident as “escort(ing the student) through the door.”
“Mr. Brown’s return to the workplace setting during the 2023-24 school year would not be in the best interests of the district or its students,” the board added, stating that “Mr. Brown had failed to comply with and perform in accordance with policies and regulations of the board of education, the directions of administration, and the standards and expectations established for the district’s teachers by the board of education.”
During her testimony, Jami Jo Thompson, school superintendent, described Brown’s conduct toward students as “completely inappropriate and unprofessional” as students should be treated “with respect and dignity at all times.” She later added that “I do not want my students to be subjected to that behavior anymore.”
Brown’s attorney, Jonathan Hunzeker, alleged during his opening statement that the district was trying to “move (Brown) out of the district on their terms, rather than his.”
Hunzeker also added that Brown “wants to be provided with the dignity of being able to leave his work the following school year” when his teaching certificate was set to expire.
Twelve witnesses testified during the course of the hearing, with multiple witnesses questioned for more than an hour.
Character witnesses for Brown included James Spanel, a math teacher at the junior high, who referred to Brown as a mentor; Mark Christensen, a volunteer wrestling coach who also was taught by Brown during his time in junior high and referred to Brown as a father figure; Aaron Bradley, a chemistry teacher at the high school whose children were coached by Brown and who praised Brown’s loyalty and caring; and Connor Neal and Conner Cowling, both previously coached by Brown.
In the decision statement, the board made assurances that Brown was not terminated for his age, among other legally protected personal characteristics.
The motion to terminate Brown’s contract was proposed by Tammy Day, seconded by Jake Claussen, and passed 6-0.
The meeting lasted 7 hours and 30 minutes.
The meeting lasted 7 hours and 30 minutes.
Board members present: Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Jake Claussen, Brenda Carhart, Leann Widhalm and Beth Shashikant.
Others in attendance: Anthony Brown, subject of the personnel hearing; Jonathan Hunzeker, legal counsel for Brown; Justin Knight, legal counsel for the district; Steve Williams of KSB School Law in Lincoln, the hearing officer; Jami Jo Thompson, the superintendent of the district; Jennifer Robinson, principal of Norfolk Public Junior High; Beau Viergutz, assistant principal of the junior high; Meaghen Ayers, physical education teacher at the junior high; Matthew Arens, network administrator for Norfolk Public Schools; Angela Baumann, director of human resources and accreditation for the district; James Spanel, a math teacher at the junior high; Mark Christensen, a volunteer wrestling coach; Aaron Bradley, a chemistry teacher at the high school; Connor Neal, a previous student of Brown; Conner Cowling, also a previous student of Brown; school board member-elect Lindsay Rohleder Dixon; four from the media and several members of the public.
— Appointed Steve Williams of KSB School Law as hearing officer and adviser to the board for a personnel hearing.
The deliberation took place in an executive session.
