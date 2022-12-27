Hundreds of area high school freshmen had the opportunity to explore career options recently. They were among students from 24 area high schools who participated in Northeast Community College’s annual Ninth Grade Career Day across the Norfolk campus.
Anthony Faust, director of recruitment, said the 605 students from across Northeast’s 20-county service area could choose from approximately 40 different sessions ranging from agriculture to wind energy technology. He said students chose sessions based on their individual career passions.
“This was a unique day for ninth graders to learn more about career options and all that Northeast offers. Students moved around campus through six 30-minute sessions to experience an activity related to a particular career,” he said. “The ninth graders, high school counselors, staff and faculty said they enjoyed the fun sessions, the delicious food prepared by Chartwells and how organized everything was.”
Faust credits Northeast employees for making the event a success year after year.
“Faculty and staff spend a considerable amount of time to create outstanding sessions for our guests. We also had approximately 175 presenters and volunteers who assisted the students as they navigated from session to session. I appreciated their assistance during the day to ensure our guests arrived at their sessions. In addition, the planning team meticulously checked every detail to make this event successful.”
Career Day planning team members included Stacy Aldag, math instructor; Dave Heidt, chemistry/physics instructor; Haley Mattison, on-campus recruiter; Becky Miller, communications specialist; Lori Trowbridge, executive director of college engagement; and Faust.
Schools participating in the event were Bancroft-Rosalie, Battle Creek, Burwell, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Crofton, Elgin, Elkhorn Valley, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Newman Grove, Niobrara, Norfolk Catholic, Norfolk, Oakland-Craig, Omaha Nation, Pierce, Plainview, Santee, Stuart, Wakefield, West Point-Beemer, Wheeler Central, Wisner-Pilger,and Wynot.
The students also were provided a free lunch in the college’s Hawks Point dining hall and had the opportunity to win prizes.