Fire crews spent about three hours at the scene of a combine fire in rural Stanton County on Tuesday night.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue and the Stanton Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a combine fire near 566th Avenue and 846th Road in Stanton County. The location is about 9 miles north of Stanton, or about 4 miles southeast of Hoskins.
Upon arrival, the combine was fully engulfed in flames and the fire started to spread to the uncut beans, Unger said. Mike Frohberg, emergency management director for Stanton County, said an area farmer formed a perimeter around the combine to prevent the fire from spreading.
Stanton Fire quickly attacked the combine while Hoskins/Woodland Park firefighters worked the perimeter and kept the fire isolated to the area, Frohberg said. Stanton County Emergency Management supported the responding fire departments with overhead aerial views and thermal imaging for hot spots on the combine.
Nobody was injured in the incident, according to Stanton County Emergency Management. The combine was considered a total loss.
The fire was put out in about 30 minutes, Frohberg said, and crews spent the next couple of hours overhauling the fire and ensuring that it would not rekindle. The cause of the fire is unknown, but dry conditions and low relative humidity played a factor, Frohberg said.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. Crews worked the area until about 9 p.m.