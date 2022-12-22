Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 45 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Saturday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&