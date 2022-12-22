Polar air shut down or caused early closures across much of Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska on Wednesday night into Thursday, including businesses, government offices and schools not already closed for Christmas break.
The air temperature reached -19 and the wind chill near -50 in Norfolk, according to the National Weather Service. The forecast high for Norfolk on Thursday was -8.
Gusty northwest winds were expected to continue through Friday, with wind chill values remaining in the -25 to -40 range, although highs on Friday are expected to reach the single digits in the Norfolk area.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said there were not many weather-related issues Thursday morning as it appeared many people were staying home.
The sheriff’s department did handle calls about livestock, including cattle out west of Madison. The wind likely drove them through a fence, he said.
“Everybody so far is doing good, doing their best to get livestock and everything fed and taken care of,” Volk said.
Volk said one of his tasks on Wednesday morning included going out to jump-start an employee’s car. That appeared to be one of the biggest casualties of the extreme cold — dead batteries.
Snow plows could be seen out and about in Norfolk on Thursday, clearing the little snow that did fall and got whipped around by the winds.
Chad Roberts, the Norfolk water and sewer director, said the city wasn’t dealing with any broken water mains or frozen pipes as of mid-morning.
“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that over the next few days we don’t as well,” Roberts said.
It is best for households to have insulated pipes, Roberts said. If not, try to make sure there are no drafts or cold air getting to them directly.
When pipes are behind cabinets, it helps in extreme cold to open cabinets and make sure heat gets back to them, he said.
Like Volk, Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer said it appeared residents were heeding warnings, as he said Wednesday night into Thursday was a mostly “normal” morning for the police department. Regionally, though, Bauer said, law enforcement agencies were responding to a higher number of stalled semis that were causing traffic hazards.
And while Norfolk police hadn’t seen a major uptick in accidents since Wednesday, several residents have reported having vehicles that wouldn’t start. One representative with AAA Norfolk said about 8:30 a.m. that he had “been out all morning” jump-starting vehicles.
Bauer said since all of the patrol vehicles the police division uses are less than 4 years old, the department generally doesn’t have issues with patrol vehicles not starting, particularly the units that are continually used.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger also said Thursday morning that despite blowing snow Wednesday night and frigid conditions Thursday, his office hadn’t yet been called to assist with any accidents or stranded vehicles.
Stanton County had been lucky, he said, with most of the main roads in the county cleared of snow or ice.
Unger, who was patrolling along Highway 35 near Woodland Park on Thursday morning, said he had seen a minimal amount of traffic on the roadway, a nod to residents for staying home amid dangerous weather conditions.
In addition to equipping vehicles with proper clothing, blankets and a full gas tank, Unger said it’s paramount for motorists to stay with their vehicles if they become stranded on the roadway and call for help.
Drivers can call their local law enforcement agency or the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 for assistance.
While areas across Northeast and North Central Nebraska had favorable travel conditions, other areas, like Knox County, advised that roadway conditions were hazardous Thursday morning. Norman Doerr reported 2 inches of snowfall in Creighton and an air temperature of -20.
Knox County Sheriff Don Henery asked local residents not to travel until the roadways were cleared. Henery said the Knox County Courthouse would be closed until Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the combination of inclement weather in the area and Christmas this weekend.
Much of Nebraska remains in a wind child warning through Friday and part of Saturday.
Frigid conditions are expected to give way to normal late-December highs on Sunday and Monday — in the lower 20s — and highs forecast to be in the 30s and 40s for most of next week.