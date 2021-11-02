Rescue personnel were called to the scene of an accident on Highway 275 east of Norfolk early Tuesday morning.
The call for assistance came in shortly after 8 a.m., and emergency personnel from Stanton Fire & Rescue, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the scene, located east of the Highway 57 turn-off near Payne Creek.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said it is believed the accident occurred after a black eastbound Chevrolet Avalanche encountered a deer on Highway 275. The deer was struck, and the encounter caused the vehicle to swerve into the lane of oncoming traffic, where it collided head-on with a white westbound pickup, Unger said.
The driver of the eastbound pickup, 47-year-old Norma Zuniga of Norfolk, and her adult son were trapped in the wreckage and extricated using hydraulic equipment. They were transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Norfolk and Stanton Fire & Rescue units. Zuniga was reported to be critical condition.
The driver of the westbound pickup, 55-year-old Allen Guenther of West Point, also was transported to the hospital by Pilger Fire and Rescue. A medical helicopter was requested but was unable to respond because of weather conditions, Unger said.
Two pickup trucks with what appeared to be extensive front-end damage were visible in the north ditch along Highway 275.
Both pickups were total losses and seatbelts and airbags were deployed. Stanton County Emergency Management and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted with traffic control at the scene that blocked a portion of the highway for nearly an hour.