A picture-perfect forecast of clear skies and highs in the 80s is like icing on the cake at Norfolk’s “largest family picnic.”
The anticipation of good weather for the 45th annual Boomfest adds to the multitude of reasons organizing committee members Don Wisnieski and Ben Uzzell are eager for this year’s Independence Day celebration to begin.
“First and foremost, we’re just very excited to bring it back to Skyview Lake,” Wisnieski said.
Last year, the Boomfest committee worked hard to make sure the celebration went off despite the heavy restrictions in place because of the threat of COVID-19. Wisnieski expressed gratitude to Northeast Community College for allowing the drive-in fireworks show to take place there, but he’s thrilled to have the show back at the park.
“As good of a show as that was, we can’t do in a new location or a different location what we can do at Skyview Lake because of the pyrotechnics that we put on the water, on the shore and in the sky,” he said.
This year will be Boomfest’s inaugural two-day event, a long-awaited expansion from past years. The celebration will open Friday, July 2, with the Wingfest Grill Competition, spearheaded by the organizers of Stanton Ribfest. Proceeds from the competition will go toward scholarships. The Norfolk Area Rod & Custom Show N Shine, a disc golf tournament and a concert featuring the Smoke Ring Reunion — with up-and-coming country artist Luke Hupp opening the show — also will take place on Friday.
Competition for the wingfest and reserved parking for classic car enthusiasts begins at 5 p.m. Wings will be ready to eat in time for the music to begin at 6 p.m.
“This has been in the works for a long time,” Wisnieski said of the celebration’s expansion. “Bringing in a wingfest and a car show-and-shine and concert on Friday night is very exciting to us.”
On Saturday, July 3, food vendors will open at 1 p.m. and an inflatable midway will be open from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Kayak rentals also will be available at the lake, and the LifeNet helicopter will be on display.
At 8 p.m., the Legion Riders will enter the park and have their motorcycles on display until the fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks are supplied by J&M Displays and will be shot off by the Big Bang Boom shoot crew.
Wisnieski said this year’s display will feature a couple of new effects that never have been done before in Norfolk. This year’s display also will be the longest-duration and highest-budget show to date, he added.
“Our signature final cue is getting amped up this year, and one of our effects is getting spread out 650 feet,” he said. “We’re just trying different things. We take it upon ourselves to raise the bar every year.”
The flag that will be raised during the event recently was purchased by the Uzzell family in memory of Steve Uzzell. It will be carried in the Norfolk Oddfellows Parade, which will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Wisnieski credits the past and future success of the celebration to the hard work and dedication of the Boomfest committee members. New members now are being sought. He also credits the generosity of those who sponsor the event — whether through large donations or through the “Just a Buck Makes It Happen” fundraising campaign that collects free-will offerings at the park the nights of the event.
Although it’s five years away, Wisnieski said plans for the 50th annual Boomfest celebration are in the works, but he expects this year’s 45th event will be the biggest and best yet.
“After this pandemic ... people want out of the house,” Wisnieski said. “With ‘Boom’ being out at Northeast (Community College) last year and not being able to get out and do our largest family picnic that we create, I feel like we’re going to have a record crowd this year.”