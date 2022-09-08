On Wednesday, work on the Benjamin Avenue project consisted mostly of pouring cement for sidewalks west of the Norfolk Family YMCA to near Riverside Boulevard.
In addition, some cement was poured to tie that sidewalk into a parking lot, and electrical conduits were strung to tie into a pair of street lights.
Colin Karst, the project manager from BX Civil and Construction, provided an update on the Benjamin Avenue project during an open house Wednesday evening at the Norfolk City Council chambers. The updates are provided about every two weeks and recap the latest work completed and upcoming work.
So far, the Benjamin Avenue replacement and widening project is almost on schedule and nearly on budget, he said.
“As soon as there is frost in the ground, we won’t be able to produce anything of quality,” Karst said. “We’re going to keep going as far as we can, but we’re probably going to draw the line at the Riverside intersection. We don’t want to have to open it up and then put in 1,000 square yards of something temporary.”
Karst said motorists have been cooperative and have followed the lane changes, although there can be a little confusion in the first few hours when there is a change. Occasionally, a car will be facing the wrong direction, but it has not been common, he said.
The more than $13 million project was awarded to BX Civil & Construction of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, which began working on it in early April.
Work has gone from First Street to 13th Street, with final work to be competed in 2023. It is anticipated that work will be able to be completed up to Riverside Boulevard before shutting down for winter.
Steven Rames, Norfolk public works director, and Pat Boyle, City of Norfolk construction engineer for the project, also provided updates Wednesday and answered questions from the small gathering at the open house.
Boyle said the south side of the project has a lot more utility lines, so the north side should be completed quicker. The additional turn lanes also are on the south side of the road in front of the YMCA and Norfolk Middle School, which take more time.
Karst said work is going on now to get a temporary traffic light installed at the Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue intersection. The current light needs to be moved outside of the boundary of the area that is being reconstructed.
Some have speculated that Benjamin Avenue will include roundabouts at Riverside Boulevard and First Street, including on social media.
Rames said the original design did include a roundabout at Riverside Boulevard and Benjamin Avenue, but it was later designed and bid with a traffic light.
Roundabouts often are used initially at projects because they are safer, cheaper and more efficient. However, depending on public acceptance and other factors, they don’t always remain.
Rames said the new technology for the traffic lights will be the latest and will replace 1970s technology traffic light. It includes cameras that can detect traffic and pedestrians crossing, keeping the traffic halted until the pedestrian gets across.
Boyle said there have not been any major surprises with the project for change orders so far. Probably the most significant one is to the east of First Street on Benjamin Avenue for about 65 feet and involves some concrete patching. It made sense to have the work completed then while the intersection was under construction, he said.
Rames said the city also is taking advantage of less traffic on Riverside Boulevard now by doing some repair work on the outside lanes on Riverside. Once that is completed, traffic will go to the outside lanes and work will be completed on the inside lanes, he said.