BATTLE CREEK — Trevor Dredla, a firefighter for Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, served in the Army in Africa over a 10-month period in 2021 and 2022.
In Dredla’s absence, his wife, Kacie, and daughters Aislynn and Maesyn had the support from colleagues from the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue department and community the entire time he was gone. For its efforts, the department will be honored with the prestigious Employer Support Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Seven Seals Award, which will be presented at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, at the fire station.
“It’s absolutely spectacular to know that there are people in the community that are willing to step up and take care of a family when their loved one is serving oversees,” Trevor Dredla said.
During his deployment, Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue helped out in many ways, including picking up and dropping off the kids on the first day of school, hanging up Christmas lights and even cooking the entire family a dinner on Christmas.
The Seven Seals Award is presented in recognition of significant individual or organizational achievement, initiative or support that promotes and supports the ESGR mission, to include the efforts of the more than 3,600 volunteers who carry out ESGR's mission across the United States on a daily basis. The Seven Seals Award is the broadest and most inclusive award given by ESGR and is presented at the discretion of the state chairperson or by ESGR senior leadership.
In 2022, the Seven Seals Award will be presented to the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue department for its efforts in helping out the Dredla family over the past year.
“The Seven Seals Award is one of the top state awards given,” said Jim Deuel, area chairman for the Nebraska Employer Support of Guard Reserve. “It’s a special award. There aren't very many of the Seven Seals Awards given out on an annual basis.”
The ESGR honors those who show true patriotism and support of the soldiers while they are gone serving the country. For the efforts in helping out his family over the past year, Dredla said the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue department was deserving of the award and said it was special to see an organization he’s a part of be recognized for its efforts.
“I never asked a thing from them when I left. They asked if we needed anything, but they followed through and knocked it out of the park,” Dredla said. “It was insane to even think that we have that kind of support. To have everyone in the Battle Creek community step up and do some of those things that made my kids feel special, while I wasn't there to be a part of their lives, was huge. To see them be awarded for the biggest award for volunteer service is pretty special.”
Others who will be in attendance includes Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, adjutant general for the state of Nebraska CSM; Scott Hansen, state command sergeant major; Rick Evans, chairman of the Nebraska ESGR (retired major general); Jim Deuel, area chairman of Nebraska ESGR; and Jim Engel, volunteer Nebraska ESGR.