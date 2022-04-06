Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&