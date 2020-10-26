FCA Legacy Dinner held

The cold weather didn’t keep a sizable crowd from attending the second Northeast Nebraska Fellowship of Christian Athletes Legacy Dinner on Sunday evening at the DeVent Center in Norfolk. After last year’s event resulted in funding for area director Brittany Hinrichs, FCA now hopes to add staffing.
The guest speaker at Sunday’s event was Steve Fitzhugh, a former NFL player with the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. He is now a national spokesperson for FCA and serves as executive director of PowerMoves, challenging, motivating and empowering students on college campuses.
Also sharing their stories about FCA were Annika Harthoorn, a senior swimmer at Norfolk High School; Denise Brockhaus, a track coach at Humphrey St. Francis; and Bruce Strong, principal at Woodland Park Elementary and a Northeast Nebraska FCA board member.