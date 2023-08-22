The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Omaha field office is seeking the public’s help in the search for victims in an ongoing case of sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor.
On Aug. 10, 54-year-old John C. Shores Jr. of Omaha was charged via federal complaint with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor. The charges are the result of a Douglas County sheriff’s investigation involving the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, according to the Omaha office.
Shores was indicted on those charges on Aug. 21.
Shores Jr. was an active Boy Scout scoutmaster and commissioner for the Mid-America Council for Boy Scouts of America. The FBI Omaha field office is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims. Anyone who might have information on this investigation or those who believe their child or other children may have been victimized by Shores are urged to contact the FBI Omaha field office at 402-493-8688.
The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution and rights under federal and/or state law.