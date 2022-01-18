HUMPHREY — It is like new.
St. Francis elementary teams have a renovated gym to play in, thanks to the efforts of students, parents and volunteers.
The gym on the third floor of the elementary school has been transformed.
Ryan Preister, who organized the effort, said the gym was badly in need of updating.
“It was about a year ago we were up here, just a bunch of dads and coaches, and we noticed there were a few boards that need to be fixed, so we thought we’d start there,” he said. “The next thing there was no traction for the kids, they were just slipping and sliding, and I remember it was that way 20 years ago when I was here.”
The hoops also needed updating, from the half-moon shape to the square backboards.
Athletic director Eric Kessler found a pair of used backboards from Howells-Dodge.
In replacing the hoops, they found out the north basket was only 9 feet, 6 inches high, instead of the regulation 10 feet high, so it had to be raised.
The project costs around $10,000 with all money raised through donations.
They also bought windows and improved the lighting.
The old gym floor was striped, repaired and waxed and made larger. Glass backboards were purchased from Howells Public School, and padding was added to the stage, so if players ran into it, it is now cushioned.
“It wasn’t close to regulation size,” Kessler said of the gym floor.
The gym also had to be cleaned up as it had become a storage area over the years.
The stage area had been reduced to storage, with some items having landed there years ago and never moved.
“Mrs. (Jennifer) Dunn (principal) and teachers dug everything out, then we got all the high school kids and parents and families and threw away almost three roll-off dumpsters full of stuff. Then we started cleaning the corner,” Preister said. “We kind of just did a big cleanup.”
Then Scott Czarnick was brought in to refinish the floor, after about 40 boards were replaced.
“What was really interesting is when we took these boards out, we were finding glitter,” Preister said. “We started asking around and come to find out they used to have dances up here back in the ’50s, and the glitter was between the boards.”
The elementary volleyball and basketball teams, and wrestlers practice in the gym. No games are played in the gym. Even the varsity teams have used it when needed.
Recess is held there when the kids can’t go outside, and it’s been used for the play production and other uses.
It’s booked nonstop, and that’s why there were a lot of people who said, “Yes, let’s do this.”
The project started in the summer and took about two months to complete.
Volunteers did some of the work, but donations were taken to pay for the renovation.