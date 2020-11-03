A man was arrested Monday after police searched his residence during a child abuse investigation.
On Oct. 28, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ child abuse hotline received reports that the father of two children was physically abusing them and using drugs. The Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska Child Protective Services then began a joint investigation, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant for the father’s residence. During the search, officers found drug paraphernalia and a pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine, Bauer said.
Police also found an item used in the physical abuse of the two children, Bauer said.
The father was arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance and child abuse, Bauer said. He was taken to city jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.
The children were placed in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bauer said.