WEST POINT — A person was killed Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle accident in Cuming County.
Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum issued a press release that stated his office was called to a one-vehicle, one-occupant accident at about 10:37 a.m. Wednesday.
The accident was nearly 3 miles south of Highway 32 on 22 Road, which is east of West Point. The vehicle had struck a tree, entered a creek bed and burned. The driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.
West Point Fire & Rescue, the Cuming County Attorney’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted.
The accident remains under investigation.