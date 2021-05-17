This summer, you'll find the Norfolk Farmers Market at Riverpoint Square.
City staff and the market’s organizers have worked to bring the market to the new location, and the city council approved the move at Monday night’s meeting.
“The staff did a lot of work on this to accommodate the Norfolk Farmers Market moving to this new space,” said Mayor Josh Moenning. “I wanted to acknowledge that work.”
The market will be on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings throughout the summer, Moenning said. The market is the first regular event to be scheduled at the square.
“I think this will be a positive (change) for the community. I look forward to one of the first regularized events taking place at Riverpoint Square,” Moenning said. “We look forward to that event becoming a tradition in downtown Norfolk and attracting people to our evolving downtown and utilizing the Riverpoint Square space which was designed exactly for festivals and markets.”
Councilman Gary Jackson said he has heard positive feedback about the location change.
“I think it will a good item to have downtown,” he said. “It’ll create a lot of traffic down there, and I know I’ve talked to a couple who are pretty excited about that.”
Riverpoint Square officially opens Wednesday. The city will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on that day.